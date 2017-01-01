New US Defense Secretary Emphasizes United States' Unshakable Commitment To NATO

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - New US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has emphasized the United States' unshakeable commitment to NATO.

The new US Defense chief gave the important message during a phone call with U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon Monday, his first full day in office.



Mattis' reassurance gains relevance in the context of President Donald Trump casting the military alliance as obsolete.

In separate calls Monday, Mattis spoke with his counterpart from Canada and with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to readouts of the calls provided by Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis.

The defense secretary, who previously served as NATO's supreme allied commander for transformation, spoke with Stoltenberg to reconnect and discuss the key role NATO plays in transatlantic security, Davis said. Mattis "wanted to place the call on his first full day in office to reinforce the importance he places on the alliance," the captain said.

The two leaders discussed the importance of our shared values, and the secretary emphasized that when looking for allies to help defend these values, the United States always starts with Europe, Davis said.

Both pledged to consult in the months to come and look forward to meeting in person during next month's NATO defense ministerial.

