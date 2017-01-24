DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG (english)
12:45p.m.
DGAP-DD: EQS Group AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.01.2017 / 18:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Conzatti
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
EQS Group AG
b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005494165
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 47.00 EUR 19176.00 EUR 46.90 EUR 23450.00 EUR 46.85 EUR 14055.00 EUR 46.80 EUR 13665.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 46.8977 EUR 70346.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-24; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA Frankfurt MIC: XETR
24.01.2017
Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.eqs.com
