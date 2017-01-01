Wal-Mart Reportedly Plans To Cut 200 E-Commerce Jobs In California

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) plans to lay off about 200 e-commerce employees in its California offices Tuesday, part of a round of job cuts hitting the retailer's corporate offices before the end of January, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a memo to staff.



Marc Lore, the company's new e-commerce chief, reportedly said the retail giant is "focused on adding the right talent to our team and making sure we're investing in ways that directly improve our customer experience."

