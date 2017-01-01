Novartis AG Q4 Earnings Drop 2%

1:22a.m.

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit declined to $2.66 billion, or $1.12 per share. This was down from $2.71 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $12.32 billion. This was down from $12.52 billion last year.

Novartis AG earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.66 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -Revenue (Q4): $12.32 Bln vs. $12.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%

