Jan 25, 2:31 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

Swiss Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

2:11a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator is due for December. The indicator stood at 1.43 in November.

Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the euro and the pound, it declined against the greenback and the yen.

The franc was worth 1.0018 against the greenback, 113.48 against the yen, 1.0743 against the euro and 1.2535 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?