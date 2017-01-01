Swiss Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator is due for December. The indicator stood at 1.43 in November.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the euro and the pound, it declined against the greenback and the yen.

The franc was worth 1.0018 against the greenback, 113.48 against the yen, 1.0743 against the euro and 1.2535 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.

