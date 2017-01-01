Swiss Franc Drops Vs Most Majors After Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Swiss UBS consumption indicator for December at 2:00 am ET Wednesday, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc changed little against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was trading at 1.0023 against the greenback, 113.43 against the yen, 1.0743 against the euro and 1.2535 against the pound around 2:05 am ET.

