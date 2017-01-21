WH Smith 21-week Revenue Up 2%; Sees FY Profit Growth Slightly Ahead Of Plan

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L), a retail company, said in its trading update that its like-for-like Group revenue increased 1 percent and Group revenue rose 2 percent for the 21 weeks ended 21 January 2017.

The company said that as a result of the strong sales performance in Travel, its expect Group profit growth for the year to be slightly ahead of plan.



In Travel, like-for-like sales for 21 weeks ended 21 January 2017 were up 5 percent, with total sales up 10 percent of which 3 percent related to forex benefits from the company's international business.

The company continued to see good sales growth across all of its key channels and gross margin continued to grow in line with plan driven by category mix management.

In High Street, like-for-like sales for the 21 weeks ended 21 January 2017 declined 3 percent, with total sales down 4 percent.

The performance reflected successful ranges and strong promotions in the company's seasonal stationery categories and good sales of spoof humour books offset by the annualisation of last year's strong sales of 'colour therapy' titles.

The Group said it has agreed a new five-year revolving credit working capital facility of 140 million pounds, which will expire in December 2021. The facility is provided equally by the Group's four relationship banks - Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander Global Corporate Banking.

