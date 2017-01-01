Antofagasta Q4 Copper Production Rises Sequentially

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its copper production for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was 205,500 tonnes, 13.8% higher than the previous quarter with strong performances from Centinela, Zaldívar and Los Pelambres driven by higher grades and increased throughput.

Gold production was 91,100 ounces in the fourth-quarter of 2016, a 29.7% increase on the third-quarter 2016 due to higher grades and throughput at Centinela.



Antofagasta plc CEO, Iván Arriagada said, "Looking ahead into 2017 we remain focused on operating and cost efficiencies, and achieving our production targets. Although we believe the industry has passed the low point in this commodity cycle, uncertainty persists and we need to build carefully on the solid foundations of our existing operations."

Group copper production for 2017 is expected to be in the range of 685-720,000 tonnes, similar to the 709,400 tonnes produced in 2016. Centinela will be operating at its newly expanded capacity and the Group will benefit from the first year of full production from Antucoya and start-up production from Encuentro Oxides. However, this growth will be offset by lower mined grades at Centinela and Los Pelambres.

Group gold production for 2017 is expected to be in the range of 185-205,000 ounces, a decrease of 24-32% on 2016, and molybdenum production is expected to be 8,500-9,500 tonnes, 20-34% higher than in 2016, reflecting changes in mined grade.

Group cash costs before by-product credits for 2017 are expected to be almost unchanged at $1.55/lb as further expected savings and the decrease in costs at Antucoya and Zaldívar are offset by a lower contribution from the lowest cost mine, Los Pelambres. Net cash costs are expected to increase by some 10c/lb to $1.30/lb.

