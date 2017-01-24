DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (english)

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.:Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] and Art. 8 and 9 of Transparency Law of Great-Duchy of Luxembourg

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. SAF-HOLLAND S.A.:Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] and Art. 8 and 9 of Transparency Law of Great-Duchy of Luxembourg

25.01.2017 / 09:25 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority) (i)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify) (iii):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation (iv):

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): New York/ U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (v): JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached (vi): 19 January 2017



6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting % of voting rights Total of Total number rights attached through both in of voting % to shares financial (7.A + rights of (total of 7.A) instrument- 7.B) issuer s (vii) (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.08% 0.00% 5.08% 45,361,112 was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached (viii):

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares Number of voting rights % of voting (ix) rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) LU0307018795 2,306,047 5.08%

SUBTOTAL A 2,306,047 5.08%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/ 109/EC

Number of voting rights that may be Type of Expirat- Exercise/ acquired if the % of voting - rights financial ion Conversion instrument is exer- instrumen- date Period (xi) cised/ converted. t (x)

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Exercise/ Type of Expirati- Conversion Physical or Number % of voting on of rights financia- date(x) Period(xi) cash voting l instrume- settlement(xi- rights nt i)

SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. (xiii)

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (xiv):

% of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both in- if if it equals or is struments if it it equals or is equals Name xv higher than the or is higher than higher than the the notifiable notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold See section 10

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

10. Additional information (xvi):

This notification is made pursuant to the implementation of the Amended Transparency Directive and is not necessarily the result of a transaction.

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

Done at London on 24 January 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.01.2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse L-2320 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: www.safholland.com

End of News DGAP News Service

538943 25.01.2017

