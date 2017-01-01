Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Ifo Business Climate Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey data for January is due. The business confidence index is seen rising to 111.3 in January from 111 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the yen.

As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8562 against the pound, 1.0732 against the Swiss franc, 1.0723 against the U.S. dollar and 121.85 against the yen.

