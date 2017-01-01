Poland Jobless Rate Rises As Expected In December

4:54a.m.

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate increased slightly in December, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

The registered jobless rate rose to 8.3 percent in December from 8.2 percent in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.7 percent.

The number of unemployed people totaled 1.34 million in December, up from 1.31 million in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.56 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



