Pound Advances Amid Risk Appetite On Growth Optimism

5:58a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted higher against its major rivals in early European trading on Wednesday amid risk appetite, as Santander's fourth-quarter profit beat estimates and investors resumed bets that Donald Trump's polices will help fuel economic growth in the United States over the next two years.

On Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders to allow the construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which had been blocked by the Obama administration.

Expectations that Trump will proceed with the massive infrastructure plan also underpinned risk sentiment.



Advertisement

The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency held steady against the euro and the franc, it declined against the greenback and the yen.

The pound climbed to 1.2585 versus the dollar, its strongest since December 14. The next possible resistance for the pound-greenback pair is seen around the 1.27 mark.

The pound advanced to more than 2-week high of 143.03 versus the yen, near 3-week highs of 0.8539 versus the euro and 1.2576 versus the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 141.83, 0.8579 and 1.2518, respectively. If the pound extends rise, it may find resistance around 145.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro and 1.27 against the franc.

Looking ahead, U.S. house price index for November and U.S. crude oil inventories data are set to be published in the New York session.

At 10:30 am ET, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan is scheduled to speak in Wiesbaden, Germany.

At 11:00 am ET, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is expected be the panelist at the Deutsche Bundesbank G20 conference on "Digitizing finance, financial inclusion and financial literacy". German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney are scheduled to speak at the conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



