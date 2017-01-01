Textron Inc. Earnings Retreat 4% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings came in at $215 million, or $0.78 per share. This was down from $225 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $3.83 billion. This was down from $3.92 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $215 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.3%

