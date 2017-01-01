Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Earnings Drop 7% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit fell to $146.92 million, or $2.45 per share. This was down from $157.85 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.47 billion. This was down from $2.48 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $146.92 Mln. vs. $157.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.45 vs. $2.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $12.40

