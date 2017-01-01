The Boeing Co. Q4 Earnings Rise 63%

7:53a.m.

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $2.06 billion, or $2.47 per share. This was up from $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $23.29 billion. This was down from $23.57 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.06 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 63.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q4): $23.29 Bln vs. $23.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.2%

