Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2017 / 13:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Heiko Last name(s): Aurenz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Manz AG

b) LEI

529900B635NV0KEEOR57

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU

Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Internet: http://www.manz.com

