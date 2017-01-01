Abbott Laboratories Bottom Line Rises 4% In Q4

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $971 million, or $0.65 per share. This was up from $932 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $5.33 billion. This was up from $5.19 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $971 Mln. vs. $932 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $5.33 Bln vs. $5.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.50

