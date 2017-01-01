U.S. Dollar Slides Against Majors

8:09a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday.

The greenback fell to 1.2606 against the pound, its lowest since December 14.



Advertisement

The greenback declined to 113.09 versus the yen, 0.9966 versus the Swiss franc and 1.0769 versus the euro, from its early high of 113.99, 2-day highs of 1.0026 and 1.0711, respectively.

The greenback reversed from an early 6-day high of 0.7515 against the aussie, edging down to 0.7575.

Extending early slide, the greenback slipped to a weekly low of 1.3087 against the loonie and a 2-1/2-month low of 0.7286 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 1.3164 and 0.7224, respectively.

If the greenback extends slide, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc, 1.10 against the euro, 0.78 against the aussie, 0.74 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



