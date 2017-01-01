Boeing Q4 Results Beat View; But Sees FY17 Results Below Estimates

8:15a.m.

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense giant Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a 59 percent increase in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, reflecting higher commercial aircraft deliveries.

Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' expectations. Looking ahead, the company forecast fiscal 2017 financial results below analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter net earnings increased to $1.63 billion or $2.59 per share from last year's $1.03 billion or $1.51 per share.



Advertisement

Core earnings per share for the quarter were $2.47, compared to $1.60 a year earlier. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 1 percent to $23.29 billion from $23.57 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $23.19 billion.

Commercial Airplanes' fourth-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to $16.24 billion from $16.10 billion last year on higher planned delivery volume and mix. Boeing delivered 185 aircraft in the quarter, up 2 percent from 182 in the year-ago period.

Commercial Airplanes booked 288 net orders during the quarter. The company had a backlog of more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $416 billion.

Defense, Space & Security segment revenue for the quarter declined 12 percent to $6.86 billion from $7.79 billion last year.

Operating margin for the quarter rose 4.5 percentage points to 9.4 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Boeing forecast core earnings per share in a range of 9.10 to $9.30, and reported earnings per share between $10.25 and $10.45. The company projects revenues of $90.5 billion to $92.5 billion.

The revenue outlook includes increased commercial deliveries of between 760 and 765 aircraft.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.31 per share for the year on revenues of $93.09 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



