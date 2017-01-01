Belgium Business Confidence Improves In January

9:44a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence rose slightly at the start of the year, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Wednesday.

The business confidence index climbed to 0.5 from -0.2 in December.



Confidence improved in the business-related services for the fourth consecutive month. Sentiment also strengthened in the manufacturing industry and the construction sector, but more moderately than in December.

Meanwhile, confidence among company managers weakened in the trade sector for the second time in a row, the bank said.

The manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose to 80.7 percent in January from 80.4 percent in October.

