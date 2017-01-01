Trump Orders To Advance Completion Of Keystone XL, Dakota Pipelines

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance completion of two controversial pipelines - the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline.

The President invited TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. (TransCanada), to re-submit its application to the Department of State for a Presidential permit for the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, a major pipeline to import petroleum from Canada to the United States.

The Obama administration had previously denied approval for the final segment of the Keystone XL pipeline in 2015 after years of exhaustive study and delays.



Revival of the $6.1 billion Keystone project was one of the promises Trump made during election campaign to increase domestic energy production.

Talking to reporters after signing five orders regarding environmental issues in the Oval Office, Trump said they would be subject to terms and conditions being negotiated by the United States.

The President also ordered the Secretary of Commerce to develop a plan to ensure that if a pipeline is built in the United States, the pipe material should also be built domestically.

Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, welcomed the presidential action. "I am pleased years of illogical and political delays preventing completion of the Keystone pipeline have finally come to an end," said Corker.

"The Keystone pipeline is good for the economy and better for the environment than alternative methods of transporting the oil. Developing more of our domestic resources supports economic growth and the energy security demands of our country," he said in a statement.

The 1,100-mile Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) is designed to carry approximately 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Bakken and Three Forks oil production areas in North Dakota to oil markets in the United States. Developed by Dakota Access, LLC, the DAPL is more than 90 percent complete across its entire route.

Oil producers in Canada and North Dakota are expected to benefit from a quicker route for crude oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. But going ahead with the pipelines would mark a bitter defeat for Native American tribes and climate activists, who fear it would damage cultural sites, and have severe environmental impacts on the areas where they are built.

