BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huawei plans to unveil the Huawei Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, Venture Beat has reported. The follow-up version will thus be launched about two years after the original Huawei Watch was launched in early 2015.

The original Huawei Watch was one of the first watches powered by Android Wear to work with the iPhone. The device has a built-in advanced heart rate monitor sensor, 6-Axis sensor, barometer sensor, touch motor, and built-in microphone.



Paired with a smartphone running Android 4.3 or higher, the Huawei Watch enables users to receive SMS, e-mail, calendar, app, and phone call notifications.

According to Venture Beat, the new version of Huawei Watch will have a slightly sportier design than the original, with a 1.4-inch display and classic styling. It will also be available with leather and stainless steel straps.

The Huawei Watch 2, which is likely to run Android Wear 2.0, will reportedly have the optional feature of cellular connectivity.

A version with a built-in SIM card will enable Internet connectivity even if out of range of Wi-Fi networks or a paired smartphone. It will also offer the ability to make or receive phone calls.

Android Wear 2.0 is Google's latest wearable operating system. Google is expected to launch Android Wear 2.0 on February 9 along with two new LG-built smartwatches, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

