J.P. Morgan Chosen By BlackRock As Custodian For Over $1 Tln Of Assets

10:11a.m.

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - J.P. Morgan's Corporate & Investment Bank announced that it has been selected by BlackRock, a global leader in investment management, to provide custody and fund services for over $1 trillion of its clients' assets. The landmark transaction is among the largest custody deals ever signed. J.P. Morgan expects to onboard the assets over the next two years.



Advertisement

In addition to significant new mandates, such as the deal with BlackRock, the bank has increased business with existing custody clients by 10% over the last 12 months. Overall, the bank serves approximately 2,500 custody clients in more than 100 markets, providing settlement, safekeeping and asset servicing of securities along with accounting and administration services for funds.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



