Media Release

Küsnacht, January 25, 2017

Bellevue Group with operating profit of CHF 14.4 million - break-even pre-tax profit despite e.o. impairments and write-downs



- Expected operating profit of CHF 14.4 million and provisional pre-tax profit of almost CHF 1 million

- Diversified revenue base enables pre-tax profit despite extraordinary impairments and write-down of goodwill and other intangible assets at Bank am Bellevue

- Proposed cash distribution of CHF 1.00 per share from capital contribution reserves

The Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board of Bellevue Group decided today to issue an ad hoc announcement for the company's shareholders, clients and employees.

Based on the preliminary consolidated results, group profit before tax for the 2016 fiscal year is expected to amount to almost CHF 1 million. As per June 30, 2016, Bellevue Group reported a consolidated operating profit of CHF 6.8 million for the first half of 2016. Due to a stronger second half the operating profit for the full year increased to CHF 14.4 million.

Assets under management reached a new high of approximately CHF 7.9 billion, driven by net new money inflows of CHF 2.8 billion.

The Board of Directors will propose a cash distribution of CHF 1.00 per share from capital contribution reserves to the general meeting of shareholders on March 21, 2017.

The annual report for 2016 will be published on February 28, 2017.

Contact:

Media / Investor Relations: Daniel Koller, CFO Telephone +41 44 267 67 00, Fax +41 44 267 67 01, ir@bellevue.ch

