Augsburg, January 25, 2017 - Kontron, Kontron AG, a leading global provider of Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), announces that the restructuring expert Dr. Thomas Riegler informed the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG that he will resign from his Management Board position with effect from January 31, 2017. The resignation follws by mutual agreement. Dr. Riegler had led the Finance organization of Kontron AG since March 2016 and was appointed to the Management Board on an interim basis on July 25, 2016.

By securing the refinancing of Kontron and successfully launching a comprehensive restructuring program, Dr. Riegler has fulfilled the mandate of the Supervisory Board and has decided to devote himself again to other challanges and his own companies.



"Dr. Thomas Riegler contributed significantly to the relaunch of the restructuring program and the success of the refinancing," says MMag. Richard Neuwirth, Chairman of the Supervisory of Kontron AG. "I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best for the future."

Mr. Stefan Franke, Head of Finance at Kontron, who has been with Kontron for nearly three years takes over the responsabilties. The appointment of a new member of the Management Board is planned to be decided shortly.

About Kontron Kontron, a global leader in embedded computing technology and a pioneer in secure IoT platform solutions, provides a combined portfolio of hardware, middleware and services. With its leading-edge standard products and solution ready platforms, Kontron enables new technologies and applications across multiple industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best overall application with the highest reliability in embedded technology. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

