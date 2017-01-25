NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2016

12:47p.m.

NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. / NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2017

US Securities & Exchange Commission Form 20-F 2016: https://hugin.info/136453/R/2073486/779402.pdf



Advertisement

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A. via GlobeNewswire

904278B544VK9R10

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



