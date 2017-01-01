SEI Investments Reveals 9% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line

4:20p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $88.61 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $81.38 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $368.81 million. This was up from $335.40 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $88.61 Mln. vs. $81.38 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $368.81 Mln vs. $335.40 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



