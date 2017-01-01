F5 Networks Inc. Reveals 8% Increase In Q1 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $130.27 million, or $1.98 per share. This was up from $120.56 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $515.96 million. This was up from $489.49 million last year.

F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $130.27 Mln. vs. $120.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.98 vs. $1.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $515.96 Mln vs. $489.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $1.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $518 Mln - $528 Mln

