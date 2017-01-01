Duke Realty Corp. Profit Advances 8% In Q4

4:33p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Realty Corp. (DRE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $111.46 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $102.80 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $224.53 million. This was up from $221.56 million last year.

Duke Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $111.46 Mln. vs. $102.80 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -Revenue (Q4): $224.53 Mln vs. $221.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



