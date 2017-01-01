Citrix Systems Inc Profit Declines 1% In Q4

4:42p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its earnings fell to $255.43 million, or $1.61 per share. This was down from $258.65 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $908.36 million. This was up from $904.76 million last year.

Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $255.43 Mln. vs. $258.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $908.36 Mln vs. $904.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



