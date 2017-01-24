McKesson To Acquire CoverMyMeds

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced, on January 24, 2017, the company entered into an agreement to acquire CoverMyMeds for approximately $1.1 billion, or $0.9 billion net of incremental cash tax benefits. The agreement also includes a maximum $0.3 billion of consideration contingent upon CoverMyMeds' financial performance through the fiscal year ending 2019.



CoverMyMeds is a privately-owned company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides electronic prior authorization solutions to pharmacies, providers, payers and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of Fiscal 2018.

