Raytheon/Leonardo Team Withdraws From T-X Competition

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co. (RTN) and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training program, known as T-X. The companies released the following statement.



"In February 2016, Raytheon and Leonardo announced their intent to team on the T-X pursuit. While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force," said B.J. Boling, Raytheon spokesperson. "Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue the T-X competition."

