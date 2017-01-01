NZ Dollar Extends Gain As New Zealand CPI Rises

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar continued to be strong against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday, as consumer prices in New Zealand rose more than expected on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016 boosted RBNZ rate hike expectations.

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That exceeded forecasts for 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, inflation climbed 1.3 percent, also topping expectations for 1.2 percent and up sharply from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets are extending gains from the previous session amid improved risk appetite after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time overnight.



Investor sentiment was boosted by positive corporate earnings results and pro-growth policies under new U.S. President Donald Trump. The President has signed several executive orders designed to boost the U.S. economy.

Thursday, the NZ dollar rose 0.39 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.21 percent against the yen, 0.54 percent against the euro, and 0.80 percent against the Australian dollar.

In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.4694 against the euro and a 6-day high of 82.85 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4723 and 82.66, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.45 the euro and 84.00 against the yen.

Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to more than a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7312 and more than a 3-week high of 1.0359 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7298 and 1.0373, respectively. The kiwi may test resistance around 0.74 against the greenback and 1.02 against the aussie.

Looking ahead, Swiss trade balance for December and German Gfk consumer sentiment index for February are due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.

At 3:30 am ET, Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann is expected to speak at the Christian Democratic Union's Finance Conference, in Berlin.

U.K. preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter and U.K. BBA mortgage approvals for December are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, Markit's U.S. flash PMI data for January, U.S. leading indicator, goods trade balance and new home sales data- all for December and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 21, are set to be published.

At 9:00 am ET, Eurozone finance ministers meeting is due to be held in Brussels.

Australian banks will be closed in observance of Australia Day holiday.

