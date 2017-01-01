European Shares Seen Higher At Open

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised for a positive open Thursday after a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump as well as robust earnings reports helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average close above the psychologically significant threshold of 20,000 overnight.

The Dow climbed 0.8 percent to end above 20,000 for the first time in history, while the Nasdaq rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.

Asian stocks are rising across the board to hit 3 1/2 month highs, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. Benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and Japan climbed 1-2 percent while markets in Australia and India are closed for public holidays.



Oil prices rebounded from overnight losses while the dollar weakened against major rivals on concerns about Trump's protectionist stance. Gold remains on track for a third straight day of losses amid improved risk appetite for equities.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. GDP data for the fourth quarter and German GfK consumer confidence survey results awaited later in the session.

Across the Atlantic, sentiment may be swayed by a slew of data on jobless claims, new home sales and leading economic indicators as well as another batch of earnings from the likes of AT&T, eBay, Qualcomm, Western Digital, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Caterpillar, Comcast, Dow Chemical, Ford and Southwest Airlines.

European markets hit their highest level in more than a year on Wednesday, led by banks as Spain's Banco Santander posted strong quarterly results and the Dow finally broke the 20,000 level.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.3 percent to close at 366.59, its highest level since December 2015. The German DAX soared 1.8 percent to hit its highest level since May 2015, while France's CAC 40 index rose 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

