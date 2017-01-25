WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

4:44a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-January-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,699,145.09 9.6657

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,565,529.22 13.7828

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 264,764.57 16.5478

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,441,739.97 15.1068

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,749.12 10.525

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1200000 USD 12,630,250.18 10.5252



Advertisement

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,391,200.81 12.6172

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,313.11 13.3959

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,091,131.60 15.2393

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,090,307.40 15.3564

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,502,435.27 10.7309

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 66,148,022.05 16.0165

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,215,037.15 17.3577

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,628,099.53 16.3247

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 282,749.21 13.4642

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 277,511.03 13.2148

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,175,225.13 14.1593

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,258,386.65 17.4776

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,174,779.63 15.424

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,518,694.22 10.0107

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,212,652.11 17.3211

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 272,782.64 17.0489

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,271,293.89 17.0852

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1900000 EUR 24,563,629.09 12.9282

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,617,197.62 17.3038

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,448,370.09 14.7786

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,502,554.61 10.0164

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,179,541.90 17.2078

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,345,518.59 14.658

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,825,855.57 5.4655

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,753,536.40 18.3773

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,013,600.18 15.5938

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 896,423.64 13.7911

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,285.98 17.2054

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 280,059.23 17.5037

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,411,461.28 17.4947

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,698,965.66 19.7621

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R4

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



