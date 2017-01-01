DAX Extends Rally As Banking Stocks Soar

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday, with hopes that Donald Trump's policies will stoke U.S. growth and news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal buoying investor sentiment.

Encouraging consumer sentiment data also offered some support. German consumer confidence is set to strengthen further in February on high employment and income growth, survey results from the market research group GfK showed today. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to 10.2 February from 9.9 in January.



The benchmark DAX was up 56 points or 0.47 percent at 11,861, hitting its highest level since May 2015, after climbing as much as 1.8 percent in the previous session.

Financials led gainers, with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rallying 2-3 percent, after U.S. Treasury yields hit four-week highs overnight on optimism over Trump's pro-growth initiatives

Software AG shares fell 1 percent as the business software firm reported an 11 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

