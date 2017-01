Norway Jobless Rate Drops In November

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased further in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate came in at 4.5 percent in November versus 4.7 percent in August, which was revised down from 4.8 percent. Economists had expected the jobless rate to remain stable at 4.8 percent.



There were 130,000 unemployed people in November, decreased by 6,000 persons from August.

The rate for November indicates the average of October to December period and the August figure reflects July to September period.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent versus 4.9 percent in the third quarter.

