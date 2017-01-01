European Shares Hit One-year High, Actelion Shares Up 20%

6:37a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks hit a fresh one-year high on Thursday, with banking and healthcare stocks taking the lead, after U.S. Treasury yields hit four-week highs overnight on optimism over Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives and Johnson & Johnson said it would buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.

Encouraging economic reports out of Germany and the U.K. also buoyed investor sentiment. German consumer confidence is set to strengthen further in February on high employment and income growth, survey results from the market research group GfK showed today. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to 10.2 February from 9.9 in January.

According to preliminary estimates, the U.K. economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, largely driven by services. GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 368.35 in late opening deals, its highest level since December 2015, after climbing as much as 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was also up half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher after a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and UniCredit rising 1-3 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group rallied 4.5 percent after setting aside a $3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its issuance and underwriting of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities.

Actelion shares jumped 20 percent after drug major Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire the Swiss biotechnology firm for $30 billion.

Unilever shares tumbled 4 percent as the consumer products firm cautioned of a difficult trading environment after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.

Ericsson climbed 2 percent despite posting a quarterly loss and lowering dividend.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped 7 percent after its fourth-quarter sales topped guidance.

