Radian Group Inc Q4 Income Rises 894%

6:49a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $140.2 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $14.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $274.45 million. This was down from $274.88 million last year.

Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $140.2 Mln. vs. $14.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 894.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $274.45 Mln vs. $274.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.2%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



