U.K. Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In January: CBI

7:05a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. retail sales declined unexpectedly in January but the volume is expected to increase next month, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.

A net 8 percent of retailers said the sales volume declined in January. The balance was expected to be at +27 percent. But a balance of 3 percent said they placed more orders with suppliers than they did a year ago.



The moderate decline in retail sales volumes was driven by grocers, where sales fell at the fastest pace since August 2004.

A rounded balance of -4 percent expect the volume of orders to increase in February, the survey showed.

"Headwinds are on the horizon, as past falls in sterling are expected to push up inflation over the course of this year, which will be a real squeeze on household incomes," Anna Leach, CBI Head of Surveys and Economic Analysis, said. "Retailers will be under the cosh for some time yet."

