Quest Diagnostics Announces 10% Gain In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $173 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $157 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.86 billion. This was up from $1.85 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $173 Mln. vs. $157 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.37 and $5.52 Full year revenue guidance: $7.64 - $7.72 Bln

