VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Wall Street may open in positive territory, reflecting the positive vibes of Trump's executive orders. The future markets are trading in the green. Major corporate reports, new homes data, as well as Jobless Claims are keenly watched by the market. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are mostly climbing.

As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were surging 30 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 0.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were advancing 10.75 points. U.S. stocks closed firmly in positive territory on Wednesday. Dow climbed above 20,000 for the first time, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also reached new record closing highs. The Dow climbed 155.80 points or 0.8 percent to 20,068.51, the Nasdaq jumped 55.38 points or 1 percent to 5,656.34 and the S&P 500 advanced 18.30 points or 0.8 percent to 2,298.37.

On the economic front, International Trade in Goods data for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a deficit of $65.5 billion, slightly wider than the previous month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is 246k, up from 234k last week.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December is expected at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index was down 0.27 points.

Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI US Services Flash for January will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. In the previous month the index was at 53.4.



The monthly New Home Sales reports by the Census Bureau, the Commerce Department, and the Housing and Urban Development department is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth to 593k from 592k last month.

The Conference Board's index of Leading Economic Indicators for December will be out at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for an increase of 0.4 percent, up from last month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. The information on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country were down 243 bcf last week. The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing index for January will be published at 11.00 am ET. Last month, the level was at 11.

The seven-year Treasury notes auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed's balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. A month ago, the level was at $4.461 trillion.

The Money Supply data for the week will be released at 4.30 pm. In the previous week M2 weekly change was $39.1 billion

In the corporate sector, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced an increase in the fourth- quarter earnings to $1.09 billion, or $5.04 per share from $1.00 billion, or $4.50 per share a year ago. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to $2.87 billion from $2.84 billion. Last year, Industrial gas maker Praxair Inc. (PX) said it was expecting the first-quarter earnings per share in the range of $1.28 to $1.35. For full-year 2017, Praxair expects earnings per share to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.80, 2% to 9% growth excluding currency versus 2016. This is compared to fiscal 2016 earnings per share of $5.21, and adjusted earnings of $5.48.

In its fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $406 million or $1.41 per share from $422 million or $1.47 per share last year. Sales in the fourth quarter were $2.64 billion, 2% higher than last year's $2.60 billion.

Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) reported a profit of $463 million, or $0.75 per share for the fourth quarter, down from $591 million or $0.90 per share last year. Revenue increased 2 percent to $5.08 billion. This was up from $4.98 billion last year.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced 4 percent decrease in the fourth-quarter earnings to $1.71 per share, due to higher restructuring, currency headwinds and growth investments. Fourth-quarter net sales were $2.9 billion, up 3 percent from the prior year.

The company said it expects to generate another year of above-market organic growth, with growth approaching 4 percent, and earnings per share of $6.85 to $7.05, up approximately 7 percent at the mid-point versus prior year, excluding the estimated earnings per share impacts of the Newell Tools, Mechanical Security and Craftsman transactions.

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced fourth quarter net earnings of $413 million, down from $431 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share increased to $4.33 from $4.10 per share. Revenue for the quarter climbed to $5.66 billion from $5.56 billion a year ago.

Asian stocks closed higher across the board on Thursday after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 9.61 points or 0.31 percent to 3,159.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 325 points or 1.41 percent at 23,374 in late trade. Japanese shares extended gains to close near their highest level in nearly three weeks despite a stronger yen. The Nikkei average climbed 344.89 points or 1.81 percent to 19,402.39, its highest level since Jan. 6, while the broader Topix index closed 1.54 percent higher at 1,545.01.

The Australian market was closed for Australia Day.

European shares are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is up 4.05 points or 0.08 percent, Germany's DAX is climbing 50.88 points or 0.45 percent, UK's FTSE 100 is progressing 14.26 points or 0.20 percent. Swiss Market Index is surging 58.81 points or 0.70 percent. Euronext 100 is down 0.76 points or 0.08 percent.

