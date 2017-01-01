Foresight Solar Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)

10:21a.m.

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that as at 31 December 2016, the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share was 102.9 pence (30 September 2016: 100.7 pence). The increase in NAV is mainly attributable to an upward adjustment in the Company's power curve assumptions in line with the recent recovery in wholesale power prices. The Company's discount rate remains unchanged at 7.5%.

Further detail will be provided in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 which are due to be published in February 2017.



Advertisement

Foresight Group

Elena Palasmith, epalasmith@foresightgroup.eu, +44 (0)20 3667 8100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward

Tunga Chigovanyika

J.P. Morgan Cazenove, +44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire

BD3QJR5R29

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



