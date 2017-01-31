Total voting rights

10:15a.m.

31 JANUARY 2017

NORTHERN INVESTORS COMPANY PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Directive, Northern Investors Company PLC ("the Company") notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 2,496,767 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 2,496,767 ("the Figure"). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.



Advertisement

Enquiries:

Northern Investors Company PLC Nigel Guy/Christopher Mellor 0191 244 6000

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited Neil Winward/Mark Bloomfield/Gaudi Le Roux 020 7710 7600

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Northern Investors Co PLC via GlobeNewswire

B08S4K3R61

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



