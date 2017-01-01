Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the Company announces the following:

As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 4,535,685,288 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 4,535,685,288.



The above figure of 4,535,685,288 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

