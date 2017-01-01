European Markets Finished Mostly Lower After Weak Open On Wall Street

12:11p.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets climbed during the first few hours of trade Tuesday, recovering some of the losses from the previous session. However, the majority of the markets slipped into negative territory following the weak opening on Wall Street.

Investors digested mixed earnings and pondered the effects of the Trump presidency on the global economy. Traders were also confronted with a large number of economic reports, including Eurozone GDP, inflation and unemployment data.

Traders also remain focused on central banks this week. The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy today and upgraded its economic outlook. The Federal Reserve has begun its 2-day policy meeting and will announce its decision after the European close tomorrow. The Bank of England will also announce its policy decision on Thursday.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.49 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.94 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.60 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 1.25 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.75 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.27 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.35 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank fell 0.97 percent after the lender agreed to pay $425 million (£340 million) to settle an investigation over alleged money laundering in Russia.

In London, Ocado soared 1.96 percent after the online supermarket reported a rise in full-year profits and said it was well positioned for growth.

Royal Dutch Shell dipped 0.16 percent after it agreed to sell a package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for a total of up to $3.8 billion.



Advertisement

H&M group jumped 5.57 percent in Stockholm after reporting a rise in Q4 profit on the back of an increase in online sales.

Givaudan, a manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products, tumbled 4.05 percent in Zurich after reporting slower sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Pulp and paper firm UPM plummeted 12.28 percent in Helsinki after issuing a cautious outlook for 2017.

Eurozone economy expanded at a slightly faster pace at the end of 2016, while a surge in energy prices led inflation to a four-year high, raising questions about the degree of stimulus that is actually needed for the currency bloc.

Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the final three months of 2016, faster than the revised 0.4 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter, a flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Economists had forecast the growth rate to improve to 0.4 percent from the third quarter's initially estimated 0.3 percent expansion.

The Eurozone unemployment rate fell to the lowest in more than seven years in December, Eurostat said Tuesday. The jobless rate dropped to 9.6 percent in December from revised 9.7 percent in November. This was the lowest since May 2009.

Eurozone inflation accelerated strongly in January, mainly led by energy prices, to exceed economists' expectations, while the core figure held steady, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.1 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent inflation.

Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at November's originally estimated rate of 9.8 percent.

Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in December, provisional data from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Retail sales fell 0.9 percent in December from November, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent. This was the second consecutive decrease but slower than November's 1.7 percent drop.

Germany's unemployment rate declined in January, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Tuesday. The jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent in January from 6 percent in December. The rate was expected remain unchanged at 6 percent.

Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December though the number of those without jobs declined, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate, based on ILO norms, was 3.9 percent, unchanged from November. The number of unemployed fell by 1.8 percent, or roughly 27,000 persons month-on-month to 1.68 million. The yearly decline in the figure was 10.6 percent.

France's economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter on consumption and investment, the first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The quarterly growth came in line with expectations.

France's consumer spending decreased unexpectedly in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.

Consumer spending fell 0.8 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in November, which was revised up from 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase for the month.

U.K. mortgage approvals rose to a nine-month high in December, the Bank of England reported Tuesday. Approvals for house purchase were 67,898 versus 67,461 in November. This was the highest since March, when approvals totaled 70,089. Economists had forecast approvals to rise to 68,900.

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to be fragile in January, although less than expected, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -5. That beat expectations for -8 and was up from -7 in December.

After reporting U.S. consumer confidence at a fifteen-year high in the previous month, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a drop in consumer confidence in the month of January. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 111.8 in January from a revised 113.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to dip to 112.2.

Chicago-area business activity was nearly flat in the month of January, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Tuesday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dropped to 50.3 in January from a revised 53.9 in December, hitting its lowest level since last May.

While a reading above 50 indicates continued growth in Chicago-area business activity, economists had expected the barometer to climb to 55.3.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



