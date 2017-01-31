GNW-News: SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES (english)

Sika has completed the acquisition of Rmax Operating, LLC, a US-based market leader in the production of polyiso insulation products for complete Building Envelope solutions (roofing and wall systems) on January 31, 2017. The deal was announced on December 14, 2016. With annual sales of CHF 75 million, Rmax is a proven industry leader with headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The acquisition of Rmax fits perfectly with Sika's growth strategy in North America and further strengthens the already fast-growing Building Systems in Roofing, Sealants and Waterproofing.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

