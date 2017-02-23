GNW: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution (english)

1:33p.m.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports will be disclosed:

Report: Annual report Report validity period: From: 01.01.2016 To: 31.12.2016 Publishing date: 23.02.2017 Web address: http://www.advaoptical.com

ADVA Optical Networking SE Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006; Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg, Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin, Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf, Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München, Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover, Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.advaoptical.com

