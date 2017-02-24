DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)

3:43a.m.

Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen AG Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.02.2017 / 09:27 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correction of a publication dated 24.02.2017



Advertisement

1. Details of issuer

Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Feb 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

354658098

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

547699 27.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



