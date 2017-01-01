BoJ Unlikely To Cut Rates Further Into Negative Zone, Says Kuroda

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan is unlikely to lower the rates further into negative territory, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday.



However, the bank is ready to adjust its policy if needed to achieve its 2 percent price stability target, he told parliament.

At the meeting in January, the BoJ had kept the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.

